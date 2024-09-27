Watch: Coast Guard rescue man and dog from Gulf during Helene

- A Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled 36-foot sailboat
- The boat was 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Helene moved through the area.
- The man and his dog were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS.
- Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and shot by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson and was edited by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman
Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene
"I knew this would happen"
