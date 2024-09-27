Watch Now
Watch: Coast Guard rescue man and dog from Gulf during Helene

U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a boater and his dog from the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Helene.
  • A Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled 36-foot sailboat
  • The boat was 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Helene moved through the area.
  • The man and his dog were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS.
  • Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and shot by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson and was edited by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman
