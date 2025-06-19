Watch Now
DRUG BUST: Man arrested after over 700 grams of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl were discovered at home

BRADENTON, Fla. — A convicted felon was arrested after a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine and fentanyl were found in his home.

Bradenton Police said they arrested Johnie Jones Jr., 48, on multiple felony charges of possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

BPD said they executed a search warrant at Jones' home and found 760 grams of marijuana, 55 grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of fentanyl.

Jones is being held in the Manatee County Jail without bond.

