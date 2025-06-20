Watch Now
Sarasota bank robber on the run: Authorities

Sarasota County Sheriff's Department
SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man after he robbed a bank in Sarasota on Friday afternoon.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the man entered USF Credit Union at 3487 Clark Road around noon and demanded money from a bank teller. He then left and ran northbound toward Bornx Avenue.

Deputies said no one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies said anyone with information about this case should contact the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900.

