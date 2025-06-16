Fatal Bradenton structure fire victim identified as 4-year-old boy

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue (CHFR) said the person who died in the structure fire in Bradenton on June 15 was a 4-year-old boy.

Officials sais he died in the blaze while his 48-year-old mother suffered burns to her face and arms. She was treated by Manatee County EMS on scene and taken to Blake Hospital.

CHFR responded to the structure fire Sunday at 116 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton just before 1 a.m.

Three Cedar Hammock units arrived to find a home at the back of the property on fire. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and began to extinguish the fire while executing a search and rescue operation.

The fire was extinguished.

Cedar Hammock Fire Prevention worked with Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations during the investigation.

The cause of the fire was determined as unintentional, and there’s no indication of foul play, according to officials.