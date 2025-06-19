Watch Now
Manatee County Sheriff's Office issue alert for missing endangered 10-year-old girl

ELLENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is looking for 10-year-old Iris Cabrera, who authorities say ran away from her home in the 6000 block of 35th Lane E. in Ellenton around 1 p.m. on June 19.

Authorities describe Iris as five-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with curly black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray Hello Kitty T-shirt with a green hoodie around her waist, according to the MCSO.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

