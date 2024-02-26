Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near New College in Sarasota: FDLE

SARASOTA, Fla. — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting near New College in Sarasota is dead, officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday.

An emergency alert was sent out to Florida college students after a Sarasota school said there was a shooting near campus Monday morning.

Sarasota Police said the alert came after an officer-involved shooting was reported near the area of University Parkway and U.S. 41 in the city.

Police said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a Sarasota County warrant. An officer-involved shooting occurred as officers tried to get the driver into custody.

On Tuesday, the FDLE said the suspect is dead.

The car involved in the shooting was seen from Action Air One in a pond near the area. The car was pulled out of the water late Monday morning.

The New College of Florida asked students to avoid that area earlier on Monday but gave an all-clear an hour or two later.