Authorities seeking information on Sarasota bank robbery suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota County are looking for a bank robbery suspect after an incident on Friday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said deputies responded to the USF Credit Union in the 3400 block of Clark Road in Sarasota after a report of a robbery.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 3 p.m., when a dark-skinned man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. According to SCSO, he then fled northbound towards Bronx Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

SCSO is asking for the public's help, saying anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.