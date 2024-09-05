School bus transporting children hits 59-year-old man in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to a school bus crash in Manatee County on Thursday morning that left a man hospitalized.

The Bradenton Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:37 a.m. at 26th Street East and Manatee Avenue.

When officials arrived, they found a 59-year-old man who had been hit by the bus but was alert and conscious. They said the victim was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Police added that the man was taken to a hospital but didn't provide any information on his current condition. There were also a number of children on the bus during the incident, but none of them were injured and were taken to school.

Officials said Manatee Avenue is now open after being closed from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. There are no other details available at this time.