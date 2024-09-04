Officials looking for driver who hit 11-year-old girl in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials are asking for the public's help after a driver hit a girl on a bike in New Port Richey Wednesday morning.

The New Port Richey Police Department said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Indiana Avenue when a smaller red vehicle struck the 11-year-old before fleeing the scene.

Police added the vehicle is possibly a Hyundai, and described the driver as a middle-aged white man with a light-colored pattern shirt and blue shorts.

The victim sustained minor injuries and there is minimal damage to the bike.

If you witnessed the crash or know the driver of the vehicle, contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.