School bus ends up in ditch after it crashed in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus crashed into a drainage ditch in Sarasota County. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Road and South Tamiami Trail.

The crash involved two other vehicles, and no children were on the bus at the time.

The bus driver and adult passenger were treated for injuries by medics at the scene but did not need to be transported to the hospital, according to SCSO

One of the drivers of another car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.