Sarasota road closes after driver hits cyclist, flees the scene: Deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota road is currently closed while law enforcement investigates a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said an unknown vehicle struck a cyclist on Beneva Road around 12:22 a.m. The cyclist died from their injuries.

Officials said both northbound and southbound Beneva Road are closed at Wilkinson Road to Naomi Ridge Lane for an extended period while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.

Drivers should try to find an alternate route in the meantime.