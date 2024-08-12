Sarasota middle school student accidentally run over by mom at morning drop-off

SARASOTA, Fla — A 12-year-old girl was accidentally run over by her mother during the first day of school drop-off at Booker Middle School, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Watson said.

FHP said the 12-year-old dropped her school supplies and crawled under the car to retrieve them. FHP said the mother didn't know the girl crawled under the car and began to drive forward.

The 12-year-old was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.