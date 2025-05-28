BRADENTON, Fla. — Senior citizens in need now have a new affordable option for living.

Tuesday afternoon, the City of Bradenton celebrated the grand opening of a 120-unit senior housing complex called Astoria on the 9th.

"They put their heart and soul into this place because of people like me who don't have a place to live anymore," said resident Wayne Nappi.

WATCH: NBA Legend helps fund new Affordable Senior Housing in Bradenton

NBA Legend helps fund new Affordable Senior Housing in Bradenton

The Housing Trust Group developed this $37.4 million housing community for seniors in partnership with AM Affordable Housing, a nonprofit founded by NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning.

"Being able to have a safe environment where they can age with dignity is extremely important," Mourning said.

A recent Census Bureau report showed that nearly 50% of Tampa Bay residents are spending more than half of their income on rent.

So, imagine the seniors who are on a fixed income? Affordable housing is dire.

"The need is tremendous," said Housing Trust Group COO Jordan Tolman. "Unfortunately, we'll never get to the end of satisfying the need, but we have to do it one development at a time and keep building as much as we can."

Located just a few blocks from LECOM Park, Astoria offers units starting at $322 per month.

Even with its affordable cost, the complex features luxury-style amenities designed to support independence, dignity, and overall health.

But, the senior housing is reserved for residents earning at or below 22%, 30%, and 60% of the area median income (AMI).

Wayne Nappi became borderline homeless about six months ago, jumping from hotel to hotel.

"My Social Security is like getting sucked up by credit card payments at 68 years old, you know, like never been in a situation like this in my entire life," said Nappi.

But three weeks ago, he found a home here.

"This made my life affordable again," said Nappi.

And Nappi said he is forever grateful to those who helped make this project come to life.

"I would like this to be my legacy, not basketball," said Mourning. "This is what it's all about, trying to make the world a better place for others."

For more information on how to apply to live in this affordable housing complex, click here.