Sarasota honors heroes: Sonny Bywaters leads final Memorial Day ceremony after 45 years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota held its own Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday morning, as they have for decades.

One man has been leading those remembrances for the past 45 years. Marine veteran Sonny Bywaters MC'ed his final Memorial Day observance and walked away with a special gift.

ABC Action News photojournalist Brad Davis captured his voice on this important day.

Watch here:

Honoring sacrifice: sonny bywaters' final memorial day observance