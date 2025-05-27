Sarasota honors heroes: Sonny Bywaters leads final Memorial Day ceremony after 45 years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota held its own Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday morning, as they have for decades.
One man has been leading those remembrances for the past 45 years. Marine veteran Sonny Bywaters MC'ed his final Memorial Day observance and walked away with a special gift.
ABC Action News photojournalist Brad Davis captured his voice on this important day.
"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war"
On Sunday, dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
"Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice." Dozens honor the fallen soldiers at Clearwater Honor Fest