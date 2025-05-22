Bradenton police officer injured after being dragged by car during traffic stop

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton police officer is recovering after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Ave E.
At around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bradenton Police (BPD) say officer Shane Sharp tried to conduct a traffic stop, and asked the driver, 19-year-old Lenny Macias-Rangel, to turn off the car 12 times.
BPD says Sharp opened the door and reached to shift the car into park when Macias-Rangel refused to turn his car off. Then, the driver sped up, pinning Sharp’s body against the dashboard. It drove about 150 feet and crashed into a pole, officials say.
Sharp was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Macias-Rangel is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance, and driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified.
State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.