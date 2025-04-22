Sarasota medical director charged with battery, police looking for more victims

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A medical director from a Sarasota facility is under investigation for sexual battery, with authorities believing there may be more victims involved. Dr. Stephen Feig's mugshot is being released as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Sarasota Police Department said Feig was the director of the Brain Wave Center located on South Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.

According to court records, starting in May 2023, Feig reportedly targeted a former sexual assault victim during their appointments and molested her. She was 21 years old when she first started seeing Feig.

The documents state that the victim also had 14 sessions with Feig that took place outside of the Brain Wave Center, including at Feig's apartment and Ka Papa, a restaurant located on Osprey Avenue. Feig told the victim he had three other female patients whom he "performed the same therapy with."

A 19-year-old victim reported similar allegations of Feig asking her to undress and molesting her.

On March 15, 2025, detectives said during a controlled call with the first victim, Feig confirmed some of the allegations, and that he had "done the same thing to other women" and "it worked."

Feig was charged with sexual battery.

The Brain Wave Center's website is currently under maintenance.

Officials are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has more information about this to contact Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075 or angela.cox@sarasotafl.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

