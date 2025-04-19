Police believe there may be more victims of Sarasota medical director charged with sexual battery

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A medical director was arrested and charged with sexual battery on Friday, according to police.
The Sarasota Police Department said officers arrested Dr. Stephen Feig, the medical director of the Brain Wave Center on South Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.
Police believe there may be more victims.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075 or angela.cox@sarasotafl.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
ABC Action News Mugshot Policy
When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest.
Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime
We do not show mugshots of victims
This policy started in early 2021
“You know, I gave him probably the biggest hug I could ever recall giving him, and he held on tight"
A father and son from Parrish reunited after Thursday’s horrific mass shooting at Florida State University. Steve Malave drove hundreds of miles to be with his son Christopher in the aftermath.