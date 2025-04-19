Police believe there may be more victims of Sarasota medical director charged with sexual battery

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A medical director was arrested and charged with sexual battery on Friday, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said officers arrested Dr. Stephen Feig, the medical director of the Brain Wave Center on South Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.

Police believe there may be more victims.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Angela Cox at 941-263-6075 or angela.cox@sarasotafl.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021