2 people identified who were found shot in an apparent murder-suicide outside of Sarasota discount store

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified two people who were found dead outside a Sarasota discount store.

SCSO said early Tuesday morning, the two victims were found at the rear of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Cattleman Road. They have been identified as Mandy Coxwell, 34 and Cameron Marsh, 33.

SCSO said they found the victims under a semi-truck in the loading bay of the business.

Deputies said Coxwell died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Marsh shot himself under the chin and in the neck. The incident is classified as a murder-suicide, deputies said.

SCSO said local businesses knew of the Coxwell and Marsh and would be seen panhandling and seeking shelter under the trailers at night.

The investigation remains ongoing.

