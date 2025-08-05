1 dead after fire breaks out in camper trailer

NOKOMIS, Fla. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a camper trailer in Nokomis early Tuesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently investigating the incident, which occurred in the 200 block of Tamiami Trail around 1:10 a.m.

Officials added that more information may be provided at a later time.

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS(8477).