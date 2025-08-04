One-on-One with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman

- ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.
- School starts in Manatee County on Monday, Aug. 11.
- ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan sat down with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman ahead of the first day of school.
- Ryan and Chapman discussed his role as interim superintendent, the increase in student enrollment, staffing, safety/security in schools, and new policies.
MORE: Manatee County School Board selects four semi-finalists for superintendent search
- If you are interested in applying for a job in Manatee County schools, click here.
- You can see the full interview above.
From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.
