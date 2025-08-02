Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Nokomis.

Troopers said a 70-year-old woman, who was the only person in her vehicle, was traveling west on SR-72, East of Daugherty Road, when she "failed to properly negotiate a left curve" in the roadway.

She traveled off, crashed into a fence, and overturned, FHP said. With severe injuries, she was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

