Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Portion of U.S. 19 renamed in honor of army specialist Nicholas Panipinto

Bradenton soldier road renaming
Manatee County
Bradenton soldier road renaming
Nicholas Panipinto.PNG
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename U.S. 19 between Palm View and Terra Ceia Road in memory of Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto.

Spec. Panipinto was killed in a training incident in South Korea on Nov. 6, 2019. His mother, Kimberly Weaver, pushed for change in training exerciseswith stricter enforcement to help prevent future training accidents.

Panipinto was a resident of Bradenton and joined the Army in January 2018.

Nicholas Panipinto.PNG

MORE: Bradenton soldier welcomed home after being killed in South Korea

The resolution to support the designation was approved at Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting (March 4).

Family members thanked commissioners for the designation, while commissioners commended Panipinto's service to the United States.

“He’s a warrior,” said Manatee County District 4 Commissioner and Marine Corps Veteran Mike Rahn. “He’ll always be a warrior.”

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save eyesight
After going through her insurance, she thought she was covered. Her insurance company sent an approval letter and she went ahead with treatment. But months later, she was hit with a bill that could have bankrupted her.

Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save her eyesight

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.