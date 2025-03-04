Portion of U.S. 19 renamed in honor of army specialist Nicholas Panipinto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename U.S. 19 between Palm View and Terra Ceia Road in memory of Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto.
Spec. Panipinto was killed in a training incident in South Korea on Nov. 6, 2019. His mother, Kimberly Weaver, pushed for change in training exerciseswith stricter enforcement to help prevent future training accidents.
Panipinto was a resident of Bradenton and joined the Army in January 2018.
MORE: Bradenton soldier welcomed home after being killed in South Korea
The resolution to support the designation was approved at Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting (March 4).
Family members thanked commissioners for the designation, while commissioners commended Panipinto's service to the United States.
“He’s a warrior,” said Manatee County District 4 Commissioner and Marine Corps Veteran Mike Rahn. “He’ll always be a warrior.”
