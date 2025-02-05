Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Police investigating after woman found dead inside Sarasota home

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Sarasota home on Tuesday night.

The Sarasota Police Department said officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard around 8 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. When they entered the home, they found the woman, who had already died.

Investigators determined that she was the victim of homicidal violence and identified a potential person of interest, who was located in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he is being detained.

The police said they did not believe that this was a random encounter and that there is no threat to the public.


A disabled veteran bought solar panels to reduce energy costs, but he could lose his home after learning that the financing he thought he was approved for fell through. The I-Team is digging into how the homeowner applied for a loan that wasn’t even available in his county and who stands to benefit.

Florida disabled veteran faces loss of home over solar panel debt

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.