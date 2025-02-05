Police investigating after woman found dead inside Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Sarasota home on Tuesday night.

The Sarasota Police Department said officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard around 8 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. When they entered the home, they found the woman, who had already died.

Investigators determined that she was the victim of homicidal violence and identified a potential person of interest, who was located in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he is being detained.

The police said they did not believe that this was a random encounter and that there is no threat to the public.