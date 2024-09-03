Police investigating after 2 men die in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after two men died in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said they are working the death investigation near the 700 block of South Boulevard of the Presidents. Their cause of death has not yet been released.

They added that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Police said those who have information can call the non-emergency number at 941-316-1199. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.