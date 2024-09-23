Parents arrested in Bradenton after 2-year-old found unresponsive in hot car

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested the parents of a 2-year-old after a child was found unresponsive in their car.

Deputies were called to a Walmart on the 2900 block of 53rd Avenue after a child was seen unconscious in a parked car. Deputies found the car and saw the toddler lying alone in the backseat with the engine off, and the child had redness in their face.

Deputies broke out the car's window, and the child was removed and still unresponsive.

Firefighters carried the child to a fire truck, where the child woke up and was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The child's parents, Astrid Garcia Rojas, 36, and Yuannel Montes Rojas, 37, were arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse after surveillance video showed the child was left in the car for 30 minutes.