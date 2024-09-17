North Port Police looking for man who allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle

NORTH PORT, Fla — North Port Police are looking for a man who allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle. North Port PD said Debahj Grant struck the officer Monday evening near Price Boulevard near Purdue Street.

Grant was stopped by police for a traffic stop when he put his car in reverse and pinned the officer between the door jam. Grant then drove away from the area, and officers found the empty vehicle a short time later, according to police.

The officer is reportedly okay.

Grant is described as 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, he was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

North Port Police

NPPD said that a heavy police presence is at Nepoleon Road and Amnesty.

Anyone with information can contact North Port Police at 941-429-7300