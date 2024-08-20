New College of Florida dean of library placed on administrative leave

SARASOTA, Fla. — Shannon Hausinger, the dean of the New College of Florida School library, has been placed on leave after the disposal of books sparked controversy on campus.

The school confirmed the leave Tuesday afternoon, saying Hausinger is on leave "pending final determination of her employment in accordance with New College's personnel regulations."

According to the school, Hausinger was placed on leave " after discovering that the library did not follow all of the state administrative requirements while conducting the routine disposition of materials."

The New College of Florida has been under scrutiny since photos of hundreds of books and textbooks in a dumpster were published online.

University President Richard Corcoran said the books that were disposed of is "closely linked" to "ongoing structural challenges alongside a standard librarian process."

Corcoran said every book removed was "thoroughly evaluated by our team of highly qualified academic librarians."

Corcoran's full letter is below:

Dear Faculty, Staff, Students, and Members of Our Community,



We want to take this opportunity to address the concerns that have been raised, clarify what has transpired, and outline the steps we are taking to move forward.



First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the frustration and concern that recent events have caused within our community, particularly among our dedicated library staff. The library is a cornerstone of our academic institution, and it is vital that we address these issues with transparency and care.



Over the past decade, our library has faced significant challenges, particularly with the maintenance of the building. Persistent roof leaks have led to repeated damage, mold, and the destruction of numerous materials. Each storm brought further deterioration, with water leaks into various parts of the library, damaging more and more books. Our staff often had to resort to covering books with plastic and using trash cans to collect water, only to see new leaks emerge elsewhere.



The recent disposal of books, which has garnered considerable media scrutiny, is closely linked to these ongoing structural challenges alongside a standard librarian process. Unfortunately, much of the coverage has been sensationalized, catering to the narratives of our critics. While the optics of seeing thousands of books in a dumpster are far from ideal, it is important to understand that the disposition of materials is a necessary process in libraries, and ensures that our collection remains relevant, up-to-date, and in good condition for our community’s use.



Every book removed from our collection was thoroughly evaluated by our team of highly-qualified academic librarians. It is crucial to note that the administration at New College has never been involved in deciding which books are selected or deselected from the library’s collection. These decisions have always been made based on the professional judgment of our librarians, guided by the needs of our academic community.



Repairing the roof has been a top priority for the current administration. In addition to addressing these structural challenges, our administration has made significant investments in our library. This academic year, over $300,000 has been allocated for the purchase of new physical books, eBooks, journal databases and multimedia materials. These enhancements represent a major advancement in our efforts to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date library resource center for our academic community.



Lastly, some in the media have incorrectly misconstrued the repurposing of the former Gender and Diversity Center, whose books were made available to students and faculty separate from this process.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work together to build a more cohesive and innovative future.

Richard Corcoran

President, New College of Florida