Missing man found after 14 days passes away at local hospital

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old man who was found after he borrowed his employer's truck and went missing on Aug. 20 has passed away, officials said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said William Golden, who was at a local hospital after he was found on Sept. 4, passed away from an "apparent medical event." Deputies said there doesn't
appear to be any signs of foul play.

On Aug. 20, Golden used a truck to make a delivery from Sarasota to 1112 Manatee Avenue East in Bradenton. His employer contacted MCSO to report him missing on Aug. 29.

Detectives learned later that the truck was found on Aug. 21, abandoned on I-75 in Manatee County. He was then found on Sept. 4.

Deputies didn't release any other details about Golden's disappearance.

