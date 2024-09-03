Manatee County officials searching for man who went missing after abandoning delivery truck

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials issued an alert after a 69-year-old man borrowed his employer's truck and went missing shortly after.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 20, William Golden used the truck to make a delivery from Sarasota to 1112 Manatee Avenue East in Bradenton and hasn't been seen since.

His employer contacted MCSO to report him missing on Aug. 29.

Detectives learned later that the truck was found on Aug. 21, abandoned on I-75 in Manatee County.

Officials attempted to contact Golden by phone but haven't received an answer.

Anyone with information about Golden should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.