Manatee County moves forward with installation of school zone speed cameras

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials are moving forward with the installation of speed cameras in school zones, they announced Tuesday.

County commissioners approved the legislation in a 6-1 vote. They said the vendor, RedSpeed, will furnish, install and maintain the system, comply with FDOT placement and installation specifications and assist the county's public safety department in the public announcement and awareness campaign.

In April 2023, the Florida Legislature passed Florida House Bill 657, which allows counties to enforce speed limits in school zones using speed detection systems. That means during hours that kids are heading to and from school, drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the school zone speed limit would receive a $100 ticket in the mail.

“There will be warning signs up for about two weeks prior to them being turned on, so drivers will have ample opportunity to be notified the cameras will be in effect,” said District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “And even once the cameras are in place and active, there will still be warning signs that they are active.”

Other counties have already been discussing similar initiatives. In December, the Tampa City Council took the initial steps toward a safety program that would install cameras at 13 school zones.