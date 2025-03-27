Manatee County man convicted of murder in nightclub shooting sentenced to life in prison

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was convicted of first-degree murder in a shooting at a nightclub in Manatee County in December 2017.

The crime happened on December 15, 2017, and started with a fight outside the front door of the Spot 26 nightclub. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said at least two gunshots were fired into the entranceway of the club, with one hitting Jarvis Isom, Jr. in the head.

Isom, Jr. was taken to Blake Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police were able to trace Demetrius Gabriel through fingerprints left on a cup he was drinking from at the bar. An arrest warrant was issued, and it took MCSO more than four years to find Gabriel. Gabriel was on the run and using a different name.

Gabriel was sentenced to life in prison without parole.