Manatee County murder suspect arrested after 4 years on the run

BRADENTON, Fla. — It took more than four years, but the Manatee County Sheriff's Department said Thursday they finally have their murder suspect in custody.

The crime happened on December 15, 2017, and started with a fight outside the front door of the Spot 26 nightclub. The Manatee County Sheriff's Department said at least two gunshots were fired into the entranceway of the club with one hitting Jarvis Isom, Jr. in the head.

Isom, Jr. was taken to Blake Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified Demetrius Garland as the likely shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The sheriff's department said Gabriel left the county and stayed on the run for four years.

Wednesday, Gabriel's flight from justice ended when he was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami. He's currently in the Miami-Dade County jail for multiple charges, including the murder of Isom, Jr.