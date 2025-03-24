Man drowns after having medical emergency at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he had a medical emergency while swimming at Lido Public Beach on Sunday.
The Sarasota Police Department said the man went for a swim north of the beach when he suffered a medical emergency while in the water.
Beachgoers quickly pulled him from the water, and the Sarasota County Fire Department performed life-saving efforts.
Police said that despite their best efforts, the man sadly passed away due to drowning.
There is no other information available at this time.
