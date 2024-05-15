Landmark Sarasota restaurant closes its doors after 67 years

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Hob Nob Drive-In restaurant's doors were shuttered on Wednesday, and signs and seats were removed. After serving burgers, milkshakes, and cold beer to customers for 67 years, the Sarasota institution is closed.

Cary Spicuzza, along with his wife and another partner, has owned and operated the open-air restaurant for the past 33 years.

“Today was it for me,” Spicuzza said after confirming the closure is because he is retiring.

“It’s been great. I’ve had a great run, but ever since COVID, the restaurant business has changed.”

The Hob Nob has been a landmark at the northwest corner of Washington Boulevard and 17th Street in Sarasota.

But this may not be the end for the local favorite.

“The owners of the property may decide to continue it,” Spicuzza said.

Spicuzza does own the surrounding properties, so the restaurant’s manager will continue to manage those properties which include a laundromat, car wash and transmission shop.

On Wednesday at lunchtime, customers hoping to get one last burger were met with closed doors as the restaurant was being stripped of signs and seating.

Thomas Surwillow’s wife had seen a post about the closure on Facebook.

“Well, I’m going to have to go there for lunch,” he recalled telling her. “Here I am, and no lunch.”

He and his wife, along with their 21-year-old son, have frequently enjoyed eating here since moving to Sarasota a couple of years ago.

“The atmosphere, being outside, I think was the biggest draw,” he added.

For Spicuzza, there were many fun times over the years. His favorite times were the Friday night rush.

“That’s my favorite memory, people coming in. I want to thank all the patrons that come in all those years.”

What he won’t miss is “coming in at 5:30 a.m., cooking bacon, cleaning the grill.”