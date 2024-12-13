Jackknifed tractor-trailer closed all but 1 lane on I-75 near Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers heading north from Sarasota on I-75 Friday morning faced a lengthy delay after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Video from Action Air One showed the truck jackknifed on I-75 northbound just north of Fruitville Road in Sarasota. Behind the truck was another vehicle on its side.

It's unknown what caused the crash. Tire marks could be seen on the interstate just before the location where the tractor-trailer came to a stop.

The crash shut down all but one lane on I-75 during the morning rush hour.

There is currently one left lane open. Officials said all other northbound lanes are closed due to several hundred gallons of cooking oil spilling from the semi onto the road.

Emergency responders and tow trucks are at the scene.

ABC Action News has contacted law enforcement for more information on the crash.