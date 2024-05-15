Watch Now
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2023 armed robbery of armored truck: Officials

Posted at 1:33 PM, May 15, 2024
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for an armed robbery of an armored truck in Manatee County last year.

Officials said James Battle, Jr., 29, was sentenced for Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to the robbery. He entered a guilty plea in January.

On June 9, 2023, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the robbery at a One9 Fuel Stop on 17th Street East in Ellenton. Deputies said two masked suspects robbed the Gardaworld armored truck's driver while picking up a deposit.

According to court documents, that morning, Battle and another suspect, Carlos Keanu Smith, followed the truck along its route from Pinellas County to eastern Hillsborough County before reaching the gas station in Ellenton.

Officials said Battle and Smith then approached the victim and pointed pistols at him, stealing more than $150,000 from the truck while he was lying on the ground.

Smith pleaded guilty on December 14, 2023. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 25.

