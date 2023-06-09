Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery of armored vehicle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a call of an armed robbery of an armored vehicle on Friday.

According to MCSO, the alleged robbery happened at the One9 Fuel Stop. Deputies said suspects robbed the driver of a Gardaworld armored truck while picking up a deposit at 5215 17th Street East, Ellenton.

The victim told authorities that he was held at gunpoint and made to lie in the parking lot while masked suspects took his keys and entered the armored truck.

Authorities said the suspects took several bags containing an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the area in what appears to be a 2021 black Chevy Equinox.