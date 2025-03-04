Fla. state senator pulls bill to rename Tamiami Trail to Gulf of America Trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida senator has pulled the bill hefiled last week to rename Tamiami Trail to Gulf of America Trail.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, (R-Sarasota) filed a bill on Feb. 26 to rename the portion of U.S. 41 between S.R. 60 and U.S. 1 in Miami-Dade, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough Counties to "Gulf of America Trail."

On March 4, Gruters pulled the renaming portion of the bill saying, “After receiving community feedback, I removed the GOAT road rename portion of the bill to avoid an unnecessary distraction of my own making. I have important and challenging work ahead on bills that will allow me to fight for our community, and I want everyone united behind me on those efforts.”

The bill would still require state agencies to update geographic materials to reflect the Gulf of America.