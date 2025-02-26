Fla. state senator files bill to rename Tamiami Trail to Gulf of America Trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Florida state senator has filed a bill to rename Tamiami Trail, part of U.S. Highway 41, to Gulf of America Trail.

The bill was filed by State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and would rename the portion of U.S. 41 between S.R. 60 and U.S. 1 in Miami-Dade, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough Counties to "Gulf of America Trail."

In addition, the bill would require state agencies to update geographic materials to reflect the Gulf of America. The action comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the bill, district school boards and charter school governing boards will also have to adopt and acquire materials and collections that reflect the name change.

President Trump first mentioned the name change back in January during a press conference. Since then, multiple elected officials like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have backed the order. Google announced that it would comply with the order by updating Google Maps to show the Gulf of America.