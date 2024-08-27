FBI warns of scam costing seniors in SW Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars

SARASOTA, Fla. — The FBI and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of an increase in well-orchestrated cash and gold bar schemes targeting senior citizens.

According to the FBI, scammers use tech support and governmental impersonation scams to find their victims. Once a victim is found, the scammers instruct them to liquidate their assets into cash and/or buy gold, silver, or other precious metals to protect their funds.

The FBI said criminals then arrange for couriers to meet the victims in person to pick up the money or precious metals. The victims are told the assets will be in a protected account, but once the money or precious metals are handed over, the scammers are never heard from again.

FBI Tampa Field Officer Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor said victims have reported losses in excess of $300,000.

"These criminals follow a well-rehearsed script and are skilled at pressure tactics," Agent Fodor said. "Your best defense is to hang up on the scammers, never click on suspicious links, and report to law enforcement immediately.”

The FBI said that if you know a victim, contact your local law enforcement or dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).