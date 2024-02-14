Watch Now
Couples say 'I do' in joint Bradenton wedding

Manatee clerk performed the joined ceremony for 4th year
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 18:14:26-05
  • Six couples said "I do" in Clerk's Fourth Annual Valentine's Day Group Wedding.
  • The couples had to file their marriage licenses by Feb. 11 to participate.
  • Ceremony and photo fees were waived for participating couples.
  • Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court's office issued 2,568 marriage licenses and performed 848 ceremonies.
  • Dozens of people, including clerk's office staff, gathered outside to watch the wedding.
  • Last year, ten couples were married on Valentine's Day outside of the group wedding.
  • Group weddings happened all around the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday.
  • Sarasota County hosted two group weddings, on Nokomis Beach and Siesta Beach, at sunset.

