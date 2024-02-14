- Six couples said "I do" in Clerk's Fourth Annual Valentine's Day Group Wedding.
- The couples had to file their marriage licenses by Feb. 11 to participate.
- Ceremony and photo fees were waived for participating couples.
- Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court's office issued 2,568 marriage licenses and performed 848 ceremonies.
- Dozens of people, including clerk's office staff, gathered outside to watch the wedding.
- Last year, ten couples were married on Valentine's Day outside of the group wedding.
- Group weddings happened all around the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday.
- Sarasota County hosted two group weddings, on Nokomis Beach and Siesta Beach, at sunset.
Couples say 'I do' in joint Bradenton wedding
Manatee clerk performed the joined ceremony for 4th year
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 18:14:26-05
