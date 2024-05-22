Watch Now
Car crashes into power pole, shutting down Sarasota County road

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:14 PM, May 21, 2024
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, responded to a single-vehicle crash at Tuttle Avenue and 57th Street in Sarasota.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 7:05 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole, shutting the road down while it is being fixed, police said.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Tuttle Avenue between Desoto Road and 59th Street north and south.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for 1-2 hours.

