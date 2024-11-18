Bradenton Police seeking answers in shooting that left woman dead

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are seeking answers after a Nov. 12 shooting left a 43-year-old woman dead in Manatee County.

The Bradenton Police Department said in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue East, an unknown suspect or suspects fired at least ten rounds, damaging homes and vehicles in the area.

Then, around 7:30 p.m., police said the suspect or suspects fired more than 30 rounds in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue East and struck Yolanda Baxcajay-Flores, who was inside her car and had just arrived home from grocery shopping.

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries overnight, according to officials. Investigators said Baxcajay-Flores was not the intended victim and was simply caught in the gunfire.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have increased the reward for information to $8,000, thanks to the Gold Star Club of Manatee County.

To be eligible, you must report through Crime Stoppers here. You can remain anonymous.