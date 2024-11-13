Police investigating 2 shootings, including 1 that killed woman coming home from grocery shopping

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating two shootings, one of which killed a woman who was not the intended target.

According to BPD, the first shooting happened at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue East. BPD said that the suspect(s) fired at least ten rounds and damaged homes and vehicles.

The second shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue East. BPD said that the suspect(s) fired more than 30 rounds and stuck a 43-year-old woman. The woman had arrived home from grocery shopping and was struck in her car.

She was taken to the hospital but died from injuries overnight, according to officials.

BPD investigators said the woman was not the intended victim.

Police are still investigating the shootings and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9312 or Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9356.