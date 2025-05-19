Watch Now
Bradenton man arrested for DUI manslaughter in fatal April crash that killed 21-year-old: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol<br/>
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested for DUI Manslaughter for a crash in April that killed a 21-year-old Bradenton man.

On April 19 Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Kevin Hernandez-Alonso, 21 from Bradenton, was driving a BMW vehicle westbound on Northgate Boulevard in Sarasota at a high rate of speed at about 2:45 a.m., when he lost control of the car.

The car rotated, drove over a curb and hit a tree.

The victim, who was the rear passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a front passenger suffered minor injuries.

FHP said that after an "exhaustive criminal investigation," they arrested Hernandez-Alonso for DUI Manslaughter on Monday (May 19).


