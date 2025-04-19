Watch Now
Bradenton man, 21, killed in crash when driver loses control of car: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 21-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning after the driver lost control of the car, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the driver, 21, also from Bradenton, was driving a BMW vehicle westbound on Northgate Boulevard in Sarasota at a high rate of speed at about 2:45 a.m., when he lost control of the car.

The car rotated, drove over a curb and hit a tree.

The victim, who was the rear passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a front passenger suffered minor injuries.

The FHP Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal crash.


