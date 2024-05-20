Auburn University football player in critical condition after shooting in Sarasota, report says

SARASOTA, Fla. — An Auburn University football player is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday that also killed his brother in Sarasota.

According to ESPN.com, Auburn running back Brian Battie remains in critical condition following the deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 3400 block of 17th Street around 3:30 a.m. and found large crowds around multiple shooting victims in a parking lot.

Tommie L. Battie, IV, 24, was found dead at the scene. Four other victims, including his brother Brian, were taken to local hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze asked fans to pray for Battie.

Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie. There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 20, 2024

Battie started his career at South Florida before transferring to Auburn. Last season, he was the Tigers' top kick returner and also rushed for 227 yards as a running back.

Anyone with information related to the case is being urged to contact investigators at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.