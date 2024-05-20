Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Auburn University football player in critical condition after shooting in Sarasota, report says

Brian Battie started his football career at the University of South Florida
New Mexico St Auburn Football
Butch Dill/AP
Auburn running back Brian Battie carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Mexico St Auburn Football
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 14:40:29-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — An Auburn University football player is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday that also killed his brother in Sarasota.

According to ESPN.com, Auburn running back Brian Battie remains in critical condition following the deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 3400 block of 17th Street around 3:30 a.m. and found large crowds around multiple shooting victims in a parking lot.

Tommie L. Battie, IV, 24, was found dead at the scene. Four other victims, including his brother Brian, were taken to local hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze asked fans to pray for Battie.

Battie started his career at South Florida before transferring to Auburn. Last season, he was the Tigers' top kick returner and also rushed for 227 yards as a running back.

Anyone with information related to the case is being urged to contact investigators at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.



Recent polling shows legalized recreational marijuana is falling short of the 60% threshold needed in November. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went on the streets of Tampa to get Your Voice on Amendment 3.
Your Voice on Amendment 3: Marijuana Legalization Initiative

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.