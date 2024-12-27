Alleged home invaders in Bradenton shot by homeowner, 1 sent to hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton homeowner sent one would-be home invader to the hospital and another to jail Thursday night.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, around 9 p.m., two men were seen on a homeowner's surveillance camera breaking into the rear of the home on the 6700 block of Hickory Hammock Circle in Bradenton.

The homeowner confronted the home invaders and fired multiple shots, hitting one of the intruders as the other ran away.

The injured home invader was shot multiple times and was in critical condition before being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies tracked the other suspect down with the help of K-9 units, and he was arrested a few blocks from the scene.