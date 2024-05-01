84-year-old arrested after deadly Manatee County hit and run

MANATEE COUNTY. FLA. — The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division arrested an 84-year-old man after a deadly Manatee County hit-and-run.

Troopers have been searching for driver who struck and killed a Sarasota bicyclist since March 22.

John Arthur Sanfanandre, 84, was arrested on Wednesday (May 1) and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Sanfanandre was driving a red sedan while traveling eastbound on State Road 70 near the intersection of 60th Street East (Caruso Road) at around 9 p.m. on March 22nd.

A 28-year-old male bicyclist from Sarasota was riding north on S.R. 70 in the pedestrian crosswalk when he attempted to cross the road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Sanfanandre then hit the bicyclist and left the scene.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Division impounded Sanfanandre's vehicle from a residence in Manatee County March 24th.

