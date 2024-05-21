Watch Now
2 teens arrested for shooting, killing man in Sarasota: Police

Posted at 1:28 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 13:28:48-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last Thursday.

The Sarasota Police Department said they are charging the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, with murder.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near 31st Street and Osprey Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, passed away from his injuries around 12:30 a.m. the next day.

Anyone with information should call Sarasota PD's non-emergency line at 941-316-1199. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.


